MaMà Design Italia originates from the experience of a group of professionals who decided to share and apply to a new project the expertise and skills acquired from years in the furniture sector in Italy and abroad.

A highly qualified team, capable of following and coordinating all aspects of the company’s activity: from the production process, controlled directly by the company and rigorously “Made in Italy”, to the innovative selling methods chosen to market the products. MaMà Design Italia is the first “totally-digital brand”: in fact, all its products can be purchased exclusively online and are delivered directly to the customer, with no additional shipping charges. A marketing choice inspired by the desire to offer a high-quality product while cutting costs associated with traditional distribution networks. Thanks to MaMà Design Italia, you no longer have to choose between quality and savings: online selling can satisfy anyone looking for a high-quality product at a fair price. And for those who wish to personally touch the quality and comfort of the products, MaMà Design Italia has selected a series of location partners where one can see, test and purchase any product, again exclusively online. MaMà Design Italia guarantees a product that is truly “100% Made in Italy” because it was designed and made in Italy, fully customizable thanks to a wide range of finishes and covers designed to make each item original and one-of-a kind. Even this can be done directly on the website, having fun while playing with colours and fabrics thanks to an innovative configuration tool that is unique in the sector. Lastly, all products made by MaMà Design Italia come with fully removable covers: simply buy a different cover to change and update the look of your home. A fast and dynamic energy service, as required by the shop-on-line method, and efficient after-sales assistance complete the offer of MaMà Design Italia, a company that puts the excellent quality of “Made in Italy” products at the centre of all company choices. MaMà Design Italia is a tribute to Italian creativity, starting from its logo: its colours and the pay-off leave no doubt as to the origin of the products. Milan, Rome, Turin, Florence and Pisa… without forgetting Monza, Amalfi, Ischia, Capri and Murano. All cities, whether large or small, reflect a different Italy: an Italy made of history and tradition, of artisan skills and innovation, of art and technology, of nature, fashion and design. It is precisely in honour of this Italy with its “hundred bell towers” and its cultural differences that MaMà’s products are created. Unique products that express the multiplicity and richness of the Italian genius: the “knowing how to do” of the great artisan tradition, that “manual” intelligence that has been able to combine itself with technology and innovation. All MaMà products feature classic and timeless lines and are studied down to the smallest detail in order to convey the excellence of Italian design.