Arbi was born in 1987 out of the experience and competence of its founders, who still work in the Atma Group. Being associated with the biggest, most sound Italian corporate group allowed Arbi to become a point of reference in the bathroom furnishings industry. For this reason, production and order management within Arbi have been following specific rules set up accordingly since its foundation.

Tradition and innovation are meaningful keywords on which Arbi has based its activities throughout over 25 years. Know-how gained from extensive experience as Made in Italy bathroom furniture manufacturer results from the same fundamental principles: our products assemble craftsmanship and advanced production technology.