LIVING BATHROOM NEW VISION

Founded in 1990, the company - which boats a long history based on tradition and a constant search for the creation of new products - gives the bathroom a revival today with a completely nes perspective. Valli Arredobagno goes beyond the bathroom concept, by focussing on innovative design using precious materials, accurate manufacturing and leading technologies. The most intimate place of the house there fore becomes a refined and elegant environment, aimed towards welbeing. In the history of Valli Arredobagno, style and quality have harmoniously combined, giving total versatility to every collection, as well as a possibility of entering every spatial dimension. The ongoing renewal, which treasures the past and the mature experience, reinforces the excellence points and enlarges and needs. Thanks to the attention and care for dewtails, Valli Arredobagno transforms a simple "ordinary place" into an intriguing refuge, enriched with light, colour and wellbeing. All the geometrical shapes within the most varied environments, creating a harmonious ensemble and giving everyone the possibility of personalising their own bathroom. What joins Valli Arredobagno products is the capacity to successfully associate rationality and minimalism, classical shapes to eclectic lines in order to anticipate trends and go on surprising.