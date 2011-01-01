Raphael Di Biase was born in 1988 in Bolzano, a city in the middle of mountains in the north of Italy. Between a vast variety of languages and cultures this was the perfect place to grow up. He attendet the Highschool for graphic advertising in Merano and did different internships in graphic agencys and product design studios. After finishing Highschool he traveled a lot and did a graphicdesign internship in Graz (A). There he worked for one year, gaining a lot of skills and experience. In 2011 he began studying Design at the Design and Art Faculty at the Free University of Bolzano in Italy, where he discovered the passion for product design. He graduated in 2014. Currently living and working in Berlin for a Communication & Product Design Agency.

"I am looking for the right combination between new materials and processes."

.