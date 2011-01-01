Raphael Di Biase was born in 1988 in Bolzano, a city in the middle of mountains in the north of Italy. Between a vast variety of languages and cultures this was the perfect place to grow up. He attendet the Highschool for graphic advertising in Merano and did different internships in graphic agencys and product design studios. After finishing Highschool he traveled a lot and did a graphicdesign internship in Graz (A). There he worked for one year, gaining a lot of skills and experience. In 2011 he began studying Design at the Design and Art Faculty at the Free University of Bolzano in Italy, where he discovered the passion for product design. He graduated in 2014. Currently living and working in Berlin for a Communication & Product Design Agency.
"I am looking for the right combination between new materials and processes."
.
- Bacini di utenza
- Italia,Berlin
- Riconoscimenti
- Pubblicazioni: ABITARE Magazine (Italy) October 2011, ICON Magazine (UK) Januar 2013, AMICA Magazine (Italy) April 2013, BOB Magazine (Korea) August 2013, HOLZ.WERK WINNING DESIGN for RIVOLTA, MARCH 2014
- Indirizzo
-
Reuterstraße
Berlin
Italia
+39-15733705178 cargocollective.com/raphaeldibiase