La Bussola began its production activities of bathroom furnishing in 1976 in Casinalbo (Mo). From the beginning it characterized the proper lines by inspiration kept up with

time and using craftsmanship in manufacturing and materials and finishes of highest quality’, its main peculiarity is the possibility to adopt the furniture to suit the needs of any space, we can adopt any personalization for colors, shapes and size for the most items of the brochure. Over the years the production has been increasing, it varied in lines and types. The current trend is surely winning for the combination of a complete modern minimal line and a retro inspired by Arte Povera as a reinterpretation of the great classics of furniture of all times. A complementary range of furniture and accessories are in brass and beaten iron. La Bussola interprets the evolution of the modern concept of living using innovative stylistic solutions which combines the high quality’ with beauty. Quality style and design were always the sign of Made in Italy, united with great tradition of company and our seriousness’ devoted to customer satisfaction they have made it successful.