E MAJO IIluminazione was first established at the end of the second world war by Guido de Majo, who, having left his native Naples, moved to the Lagoon, and in 1947 founded his first glassworks on the island of Murano. Right from the first moment, although small in size, thanks to a discerning company strategy committed to product quality, this company played an important role in Murano glassmaking, becoming, in just a few years, a solid and consolidated industry.

By focusing on quality our brand has always seized the new and exciting opportunities created in the glassmaking industry. In the 70’s design became an important element in production and DE MAJO was one of the first companies to invest in this concept and introduced alongside the traditional high-quality crafted products, a standardised range expanding its own market considerably.

Young designers have been given freedom and the opportunity to express their creativity with the aim of achieving the best results possible, combining creative skills with the need to offer a standardised product which encompasses essence and design coherence between appeal and product efficiency and performance at the same time.

This company has always focused on the importance of the production process, and in the forefront has adapted the production chain to satisfy safety requirements in the workplace and to protect the environment. Aware of a singular heritage, the tradition of glassmaking on the island of Murano. A tradition which is the envy of the world and which we feel responsible for and proud of at the same time. This market still remains the excellence of our production. A longside the traditional production of Venetian chandeliers which still maintain their appeal, we have introduced ongoing research to offer new expressive designs which draw creativity from the immense Italian cultural heritage. "Exercises of style" which are not groundless but aimed at enriching the expressive parlance of the art of glassmaking with new life enhancing all the possible expressions of a fascinating and time-honoured art.