Ceramiche Sichenia
Sichenia was founded in the early 70's and has grown continuously as a manufacturer of porcelain stoneware floor coverings and single-fired wall coverings, consolidating its position in the ceramic tile sector as a company that offers a complete range of products. Quality, reliability, innovation and professionalism are the values that guide our projects and that will dictate our future choices.
- Bacini di utenza
- 41049 Sassuolo (MO) Italy
- Indirizzo
-
Via Toscana 12
41049 Sassuolo (Mo) Italy
Italia
www.sichenia.it