The designers Giovanni Delvecchio, Andrea Magnani and Elisabetta Amatori

(founders of the Resign “meta project”), will propose an inovative teaching, founded on the hand-crafted “know how” together with a series of direct lessons that will range from “contemporary mithology”, to new symbolism, and to “Design 2.0”. The final goal of the academy will be to realize, through the Resign methodology, a real project. The students will manifacture at least one object each, and will keep complete property, (intellectual and material), of their own creations. Every participant will be able to expose their work on www.resign.it and become an active member of the site.