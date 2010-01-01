Founded in 1956, Ceramica Valsecchia is one of the historical companies in the Sassuolo area, the first established in Castellarano, on the left bank of the Secchia river.

For many years we have produced Red stoneware, and the world market has placed Ceramica Valsecchia among the leader specialized in high technical content materials. In the early 90s, with the development of ceramic materials we have converted the production to fine porcelain stoneware, to ensure our customers the highest quality standards for the building industry. In 2010, we moved headquarters and factory to Casalgrande and began an ambitious program of modernization of production facilities, with the latest generation machineries, to meet the new aesthetic and qualitative demands of the market. Today like 57 years ago, Ceramica Valsecchia is the perfect partner to offer you high-quality porcelain stoneware for residential and commercial use for both indoor and outdoor.