ceramiche capri
Casalgrande (Re) Italy
    • The Group is currently an established part of the worldwide ceramic wall/floor tile manufacturing and marketing sector. It covers both the industrial segment, with the Serenissima, Cir, Capri, Cercom and Exe brands, and the more design-oriented segment with its luxury brand Cerasarda, which specialises in ceramics, tableware, interior design accessories and home ware. The company’s Momodesign Ceramics brand, meanwhile, is synonymous with high-quality style and innovative technological research.

    Bacini di utenza
    Casalgrande (RE) ITALY
    Indirizzo
    Via A. Volta 23/25 – 42013
    Casalgrande (Re) Italy
    Italia
    www.ceramichecapri.it
