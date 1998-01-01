GEZA covers all fields of planning specialties – architecture, master planning, urban design, interior design, product design – combined with the development and management of special needs and budget planning. By keeping regular contacts with the Client and with all the concerned experts, Geza can guarantee high quality architectural achievements related to the context, function, and the environment. Ultimate results are guaranteed by the quality of the planning process, which is performed in multidisciplinary mode and aimed at striking a balance between concept, beauty and function.

The development of carefully studied architectural concepts and of master plans at any scale have the Client involved in the whole process. The works are developed from budget planning to detailed design, including technical and financial management of building works, until their completion. Geza offers consultancy services at different levels and applies for national and international competitions of architectural design. The works by GEZA have been awarded several national and international prizes, publications and exhibitions. Geza has well established link with professional practices in different countries, in order to facilitate the realization of projects abroad. GEZA Gri e Zucchi Architetti associati Stefano Gri and Piero Zucchi founded the practice Geza - Gri e Zucchi Architetti Associati in Udine in 1999. Stefano Gri (born in Udine in 1963) graduated as an Architect at IUAV, Venice, in 1988 and has been registered in the Roll of Architects of Udine (Italy) since 1990. After several vocational experiences in Italy, he moved to Barcelona, Spain to work with the practice of architects Tonet Sunyer + Jordi Badia in 1992. Since 2009 teaches Architectural Design at the University of Trieste. Piero Zucchi (born in Udine in 1965) graduated as an Architect at IUAV, Venice, in 1992. He then studied at ETSA in Seville, Spain and attended a Masterclass with Rem Koolhaas at BIA in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in 1994. He has been registered in the Roll of Architects of Udine (Italy) since 1993. He worked with Studio Valle Architetti Associati in Udine from 1993 to 1998. Since 2009 teaches Architectural Design at the University of Trieste.