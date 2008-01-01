ABOUT

CV extended Laboratorio Permanente was founded in 2008 by Nicola Russi and Angelica Sylos Labini. The studio is based in Milan and has been commissioned projects worldwide. Laboratorio Permanente develops projects that integrate innovation and a contemporary expression with a profound understanding of history and contextual thinking. The studio has participated in many international design competitions and won the Honour Mention for the Golden Medal for Italian Architecture in 2012. Partners:Nicola Russi [Ph.D Architect - Partner]Studied Architecture at Politecnico di Milano and TU Delft, PhD in “Architecture and Urban Design”, contract professor of Urban Design at “Facoltà di Architettura Civile” at Politecnico di Milano. From 2008 to 2009 project consultant at the Technical Urbanism Office of Milan’s municipality for the new Master Plan of the city.After working in several offices like Metrogramma, Privileggio_Secchi and Frank Augustin, in 2008 he founded Laboratorio Permanente, the architecture, urbanism and landscape design studio with Angelica Sylos Labini in Milan. Angelica Sylos Labini [Architect - Partner]Studied Architecture at Politecnico di Milano and Barcellona.After working in several offices like Herrera (Barcelona), Cls architects (Milan), Albori architects (Milan), F & P architects (Milan), in 2008 she founded Laboratorio Permanente together with Nicola Russi in Milan. In 2013 she attended the workshops series: Architecture and Management, SDA Bocconi Milan. Team:Pietro Ferrario [Architect - Project Leader]Studied Architecture at Politecnico di Milano, where he graduated in 2008.After working for three years for the Italian artist Alberto Garutti, he worked in the architectural office UNO-A (Milan) from 2008 to 2010.Since 2010 he has been collaborating with Laboratorio Permanente. Luca De Stasio [Architect - Project Leader]Studied Architecture at Politecnico di Milano and University of Alicante, he graduated in 2012.After working for the architectural office VAPP (Milan) from 2009 to 2011 and for the Italian architect Fabrizio Leoni 2011 to 2013, he started to collaborate with Laboratorio Permanente. Mario Ventilato [Jr.Architect - Employee]Evgeniya Dubova [Jr.Architect - Employee]Juan Sebastian Urresta Valencia [Jr.Architect - Employee] From 2008:Federico Russo, Valentino Galli, Angela Gigliotti, Manfredi Bozzi, Gabriele Solazzi, Riccardo Gusti, Andrea Botta, Paolo Dongilli, Bianca Maria Francolini, Elettra Merlani, Giammaria Quarta, Emanuela Forcolini, Nicla Dattomo, Tiziana Gaiani, Lorenzo Santosuosso, Simone Zanni, Alessandro Benetti, Giulia Celentano, Anton Sagal, Michele Realisluc, Federico Roccasalva, Pietro Pagliaro, Maria Luisa Daglia, Martina Lamperti, Mattia Buonriposi, Salvatore Patrolo, Simone Spreafico, Luca Panteghini, Barbara Modolo, Chiara Novelli.