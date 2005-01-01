Born in Genova in 1960, graduated in Architecture at Politecnico di Milano and Yacht Design Diploma at ISAD Milano. Specialized in planning, work direction, eco sustainable energies, industrial design, light design, event planning, set design, expositions and evaluation of environmental impact. As a team leader of architectural and planning works he has designed, coordinated and directed projects concerning residential, commercial, industrial and historical buildings. He has long experience in research travels throughout the whole world (especially in Africa and Asia) Some of the travels and researches were made in conflict zones (Armenia/Azerbaijan 1990 – Pakistan North West frontier 1998) or countries in depression (Tanzania 1986 - Georgia 1998).In 1998 he travelled from Lisbon (Portugal) to Beijing (China) on a 3 wheels Ape Piaggio (like TukTuk) for more than 25,000 km in 7 months travel and research. In 2005 and 2006 he developed and signed two design patents. In 2012 he is directly involved in the project to enter the Hozoviotissa Monastery of Amorgos in the 18th world heritage list for Greece. Since 2005 he is Professor in Interior Design and Event Design at Istituto Europeo di Design in Milan.

Director and founder of MediterraNew, Architectural/Design Workshop ( www.mediterranew.org )

He is a professor member of the Forum UNESCO, university and heritage network (FUUH)