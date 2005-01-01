ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Giorgio Martino Architetto
Architetti a Italia, Milano
Recensioni (7)
Progetti

    DANCEHAUS - dance and teathre academy
    BOLLADELLO TOWER
    NOXERIOR - Industrial Design
    Loft in Bovisa (Milan)

    Born in Genova in 1960, graduated in Architecture at Politecnico di Milano and Yacht Design Diploma at ISAD Milano. Specialized in planning, work direction, eco sustainable energies, industrial design, light design, event planning, set design, expositions and evaluation of environmental impact. As a team leader of architectural and planning works he has designed, coordinated and directed projects concerning residential, commercial, industrial and historical buildings. He has long experience in research travels throughout the whole world (especially in Africa and Asia) Some of the travels and researches were made in conflict zones (Armenia/Azerbaijan 1990 – Pakistan North West frontier 1998) or countries in depression (Tanzania 1986 - Georgia 1998).In 1998 he travelled from Lisbon (Portugal) to Beijing (China) on a 3 wheels Ape Piaggio (like TukTuk) for more than 25,000 km in 7 months travel and research. In 2005 and 2006 he developed and signed two design patents. In 2012 he is directly involved in the project to enter the Hozoviotissa Monastery of Amorgos in the 18th world heritage list for Greece. Since 2005 he is Professor in Interior Design and Event Design at Istituto Europeo di Design in Milan.

    Director and founder of MediterraNew, Architectural/Design Workshop ( www.mediterranew.org )

    He is a professor member of the Forum UNESCO, university and heritage network (FUUH)

    Servizi
    • Architecture
    • Set design
    • product design
    • Interior Design
    • yacht design
    Bacini di utenza
    • Italia, Milano
    • Italia
    • Iran
    • Greece
    • Mediterranean Sea
    • Morocco
    Riconoscimenti
    • Giorgio Martino is one of the first architects in Milan that has converted industrial spaces
    • into residential spaces (loft) since 1990.
    • - He was awarded with 100k€ grant by the City of Milan (Social Policy to support small businesses)
    • for his project BauBau’s Factory
    • - New Afghan Museum (selected project)
    • - Ellenic Community of Milan(for MediterraNew 2014)
    • - ADI Industrial Design Association (for MediterraNew 2014)
    • Amorgos Community – Greece (for MediterraNew 2014)
    Indirizzo
    Via Giuseppe Giacosa 31
    20127 Italia, Milano
    Italia
    +39-335225777 www.giorgiomartino.it

    Recensioni

    Alessandra Malerba
    Progetti mai banali ma innovativi e raffinati.
    da 4 mesi
    Roberta Balestrino
    Idee geniali e fantasia oltre ad una ottima preparazione tecnica. Consiglio vivamente
    da circa 4 anni
    Toni Magni
    Geniale, originale, con gusto, coraggio e aperto ad opinioni e consigli. Ottimo servizio, rapido, professionale. Un'ispirazione.
    da circa 4 anni
