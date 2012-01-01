fdA-fabrizio demma atelier is a studio of self-produced handcrafted design born in 2012.

fdA offers projects that employ “local” labour and materials with the aim of shortening the distance among design, handcrafted work and final user. The main idea of the Atelier is that of promoting the interaction between the creativity and the identity of a place. Thus, design is the result of a close link between project and handmade act through a simple technology, with particular attention to form and details. The furniture presented at Fuorisalone 2014 in Milan represent what could be defined as the key objects of the domestic setting: the table Brasilia, the bookcase Volume 3, the lamp with shelves BonJour and the small armchair aMA.