Ferrara Palladino e Associati is a professional firm of independent lighting consultancy founded in 1990 by architect Cinzia Ferrara and engineer Pietro Palladino.Ferrara Palladino e Associati promotes a working process in which the projects are based upon the lighting’s impact on human environments. The firm has a tracking experience of more than 20 years, working with light and analysing the relationship between lighting and human behaviour.Our projects respond to the way people react to the lighting environments, to their emotions and their feelings.We provide custom made solutions where creativity and strong technical know-how are combined with innovative and original product development. Sustainability, energy efficiency and the use of innovative tools are some of the additional expertise our firm offers to the clients.Our studio is both a design space and a laboratory. Our team is involved in research and experimentation with new lighting technologies and lighting control systems.Our highest objective, beyond the traditional lighting design activities, is to actively contribute to the growth of a real lighting culture.