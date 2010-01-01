ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Federico Peri
Interior designer a Milano (It)
    Scaffale d'arte
    Scaffale d'arte, Federico Peri Federico Peri
    Scaffale d'arte, Federico Peri Federico Peri
    +3
    Scaffale d'arte
    Biblioteca itinerante
    Biblioteca itinerante, Federico Peri Federico Peri
    Biblioteca itinerante, Federico Peri Federico Peri
    +3
    Biblioteca itinerante
    Libreria
    Libreria, Federico Peri Federico Peri
    Libreria, Federico Peri Federico Peri
    +1
    Libreria

    Federico Peri is a Milan based interior design practice. The projects range from retail concept, commercial spaces, private homes and apartments to product design. The practice has grown on late 2010,  the result of an interesting and constant collaboration with Vudafieri Saverino partners that it still holds.

    His design process is driven by a consistent philosophical approach – not a predetermined style – by which he creates concept that are intimately connected to their function and individual context.

    Servizi
    Interior Design e product design
    Bacini di utenza
    MILANO, Treviso e Milano (IT)
    Indirizzo
    Piazzale Luigi Cadorna 2
    20123 Milano (It)
    Italia
    www.federicoperi.com
