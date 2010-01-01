Federico Peri is a Milan based interior design practice. The projects range from retail concept, commercial spaces, private homes and apartments to product design. The practice has grown on late 2010, the result of an interesting and constant collaboration with Vudafieri Saverino partners that it still holds.
His design process is driven by a consistent philosophical approach – not a predetermined style – by which he creates concept that are intimately connected to their function and individual context.
www.federicoperi.com