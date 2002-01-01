clarapozzetti design studio is a studio based in Milan since 2004 which is responsible for consulting and design to 360° working on the AG Fronzoni’s method where “designing a book’s page is like to do urban planning”.

Institutional graphic, corporate image, visual design, web, and video productions are our core business. We work as concept designers and consultants taking care of the creative direction, strategy, product management, research and development for the following brands:

Mipel, Fashion, Milan Triennale, Pitti, Harley Davidson, Triumph, Bentley, Rolls – Royce, TDK, Nightwave, IBTS, Smau, Martini & Rossi, Reed Business Information, architect Andrea Branzi, For Oeding Architect, Rnd Promotion, Cyrus Company, Macef, Innet_interattività network, Sphaus, Isbn editions, Clerici Tessuto, Politecnico di Milano, Bang&Olufsen, Outfit, Viabizzuno, Ipercoop, Alcantara, MorbelliDesign, Giorgetti spa.

Stylist, blogger, traveler trendsetter, web editor and freelance journalist since 2002 for publishers and press offices specialized in fashion, design and architecture. Master Teacher in exhibit design at Milan Polytechnic.

With the project Design On the road we take care of the creation and production of events for the Furniture Fair and Expo 2015.