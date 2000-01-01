Comoglio architetti è uno studio multidisciplinare, operante tra architettura, pianificazione urbana e progettazione di interni, design e comunicazione. Unisce innovazione e ricerca per rispondere a programmi complessi di ogni scala, impiegando ove necessario una rete di consulenti specializzati (strutture, impianti, paesaggio, grafica, illuminotecnica). Collabora attivamente con artigiani e aziende per sviluppare una reale ricerca architettonica atrraverso processi di sperimentazione.
Comoglio architetti è stato selezionato e premiato in numerosi concorsi di Architettura a livello nazionale e internazionale.
- Servizi
- Progettazione Architettonica
- Interior Design
- product design
- Bacini di utenza
- Torino
- Riconoscimenti
- 2012 – winner (with Studio Speri) of a tender for the preliminary design, final design, executive design and security coordination in the planning phase for the renovation of the surgical unit of Orthopaedics and Traumatology Hospital of Vercelli. 2012 – 4th prize in the competition for the construction of a museum in the future archaeological park – river Sarcapos. 2011 – Silver Plate in “Architetture Rivelate” for the quality of the project “Ex Sellerie”, Turin, Italy.2011 – 3rd prize for the International award
IntraLuoghi 2010,Order of Architects of Avellino, Genova, Freiburg, Italy / Germany. 2011 – 2nd prize in the design competition
laqualitàelostile– WTS Group SpA, Brescia, Italy. 2010 – 1st prize in the International Review Young Italian Architects 27/37, Rome/Shanghai, Italy/China. 2010 – Mentioned for the design in “Riqualificazione di piazza Vittorio Veneto a Mazzè”, Turin, Italy. 2009 – 3th prize in the design competition – Matitalia 150° ItaliaCentoCinquanta. 2009 – Mentioned in the design competition – AIA “L’arte di illuminare l’arte” – Biffi Luce with EYE light. 2008 – 5th prize for the competition
Chivasso Theater – Ex casa Littoria, Chivasso, Italy. 2008 – 2nd prize for the invited competition
Khao Sak Info Point, Khao Sak, Thailand. 2007 – Silver Plate in “Architetture Rivelate” for the quality of the project “Ingresso alla Cappella Ser.Mi.G”, Turin, Italy. 2005 – Silver Plate in “Architetture Rivelate” for the quality of the project “Cappella S. Apostoli”, Turin, Italy. 2005 – Silver Plate in “Architetture Rivelate” for the quality of the project “Università del Dialogo”, Turin, Italy. 2005 – Silver Plate in European Architectural Prize – Luigi Cosenza, Naples, Italy. 2005 – Selected for international competition “Beck’s prize II”, Milan, Italy. 2004 – Second Prize in the national competition “Open living in container” Tokyo Designer’s Week 2004, Japan. 2001 – Forth Prize for the national competition “Foro Boario”, Cuneo, Italy. 2001 – First Prize (ex-aequo) for the national competition “Premio Michele Berardo” for the thesis, Turin, Italy. 2000 – First Prize for the national artistic competition for the mistic space in Turin, Italy. 2000 – First Prize for the national competition on the church subject, Rome, Italy.
- Indirizzo
-
via servais 140/1
10146 Torino
Italia
+39-11723014 www.comoglioarchitetti.it