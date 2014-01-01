ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
BARDI S.p.A.
Mobili & accessori a Quarrata (Pt)
Riepilogo 4Progetti (4) 0Libri delle Idee (0)
Recensioni (0)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • Kiwi, BARDI S.p.A. BARDI S.p.A. SoggiornoDivani & Poltrone
    Kiwi, BARDI S.p.A. BARDI S.p.A. SoggiornoDivani & Poltrone
    Kiwi
    Hamilton, BARDI S.p.A. BARDI S.p.A. SoggiornoDivani & Poltrone
    Hamilton
    Greta, BARDI S.p.A. BARDI S.p.A. SoggiornoDivani & Poltrone
    Greta
    Volluto, BARDI S.p.A. BARDI S.p.A. SoggiornoDivani & Poltrone
    Volluto, BARDI S.p.A. BARDI S.p.A. SoggiornoDivani & Poltrone
    Volluto

    Bardi started producing hand-crafted

    sofas and armchairs during the 1950s in Quarrata, a little town in Tuscany. The firm’s design flair, its outstanding workmanship and the care and attention devoted to customer service enabled the company to rise to become one of the leading firms in the sector. Bardi exports over 90% of its annual production. Today, Bardi has a staff of 140 and produces two lines, one classic and the other contemporary. Sofas and armchairs are generally upholstered in leather which is sourced in the best international markets, then tanned and treated in Italy using the best processes to guarantee unparalleled beauty, softness and strength.  This is how Bardi creates seating elements of the finest quality, designed to make a bold statement in elegant surroundings and to give lasting pleasure.

    Bacini di utenza
    QUARRATA (PT)
    Indirizzo
    Via Statale 235
    51039 Quarrata (Pt)
    Italia
    +39-0573707101 www.bardispa.com
      Add SEO element