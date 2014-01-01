Bardi started producing hand-crafted

sofas and armchairs during the 1950s in Quarrata, a little town in Tuscany. The firm’s design flair, its outstanding workmanship and the care and attention devoted to customer service enabled the company to rise to become one of the leading firms in the sector. Bardi exports over 90% of its annual production. Today, Bardi has a staff of 140 and produces two lines, one classic and the other contemporary. Sofas and armchairs are generally upholstered in leather which is sourced in the best international markets, then tanned and treated in Italy using the best processes to guarantee unparalleled beauty, softness and strength. This is how Bardi creates seating elements of the finest quality, designed to make a bold statement in elegant surroundings and to give lasting pleasure.