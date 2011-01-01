cc-tapis ® was created in 2011 by the traditional Persian house Maison Chamszadeh, founded in 1943 and well known in France for the quality of its handknotted rugs. The main headquarters are now in Milan, where a team of designers innovates through a new approach to the traditional methods. Undyed raw materials, innovative weaving patterns and techniques are key part of the process. All cc-tapis ® rugs are completely handknotted by expert Tibetan artisans in Nepal. A strong respect for the materials and for the culture of this ancient craft is reflected in the company’s eco-friendly approach to every step of the production, ranging from the hand spinning of the softest Himalayan wool to the use of purified rainwater for the washing of the final products, making each one of cc-tapis ® rugs unique. No chemicals, acids or artificial fibres are ever used in the process. Far from mass production, cc-tapis ® aims to offer a tailored service to those who understand and enjoy a high-end product, where a three month production time contains a story of ageless culture.