Grazie a più di sessant’anni di esperienza, Carmenta rappresenta a livello internazionale un’importante realtà nei settori dell’arredobagno e del wellness. Fondata nel 1949 a Carmignano di Brenta in provincia di Padova, Carmenta è oggi un’azienda all’avanguardia, attenta alle tecnologie più avanzate ed alle evoluzioni del mercato.Oltre ad una linea arredobagno, Carmenta ha sviluppato per il setttore wellnes le cabine REVOLUTION e MATRIX, nelle quali è possibile associare le funzioni di sauna, bagno vapore e doccia. Le cabine coniugano funzionalità e design, offrendo inoltre una serie di effetti emozionali attraverso giochi di colori ed immagini (cromoterapia, aromaterapia, connessione iPod e MP3, televisione). Il dinamismo imprenditoriale che caratterizza l’azienda ha indirizzato in questi ultimi anni la strategia aziendale sull’approfondimento delle potenzialità dei materiali alternativi rispetto a quelli tradizionali. Da questa ricerca sono nati il TECHNOWOOD, materiale composito naturale che associa ad eccellenti prestazioni tecnologiche la bellezza ed il calore del vero legno, ed una nuova serie di materiali compositi ultraleggeri dalle eccellenti prestazioni: i COMPOSITE LIGHT MATERIALS e i TECHNO LIGHT MATERIALS.

Thanks to 60 years of experience, Carmenta is a leading company in the bathroom furniture and wellness sector. Established in 1949 in Carmignano di Brenta, Northern Italy, the company is marked by a dynamic intrepreneurial spirit, a mastery of modern technology with an ability to read the needs of the global market. Besides his bathroom collection, Carmenta has developped the REVOLUTION and MATRIX cabins, where the three main functions of sauna, steam bath and shower can be combined. The modern lines and the aesthetical pureness of the materials create an exclusive design object. The cabins can be customized and a wide range of emotional effects is available (cromotherapy, aromatherapy, iPod and MP3 connection, television).During the last few years the company’s stratey has focused on developing new high technological materials, alternative to the traditional ones. Our research resulted in the creation of TECHNOWOOD, a natural composite material that combines high technological properties with the aesthetic characteristic of the real wood, and a new range of innovative ultra-light composite materials: the COMPOSITE LIGHT MATERIALS and the TECHNO LIGHT MATERIALS.