_NEW INITIATIVE

Born in december 2012 by five partners and friends all motivated by entrepreneurial experience, managerial competence in the world of design and furniture.

_VISION

Contemporary people require the freedom of express themselves in the art of living and edit their own spaces.

We aim to stimulate their imagination and fulfill their ambitions trough quality design.

_GOALS

• Help facilitate Architects, interior designer to furnishing their projects layout.

• Offer to contractors and dealers new ideas and solution of decor for their professional spaces and working areas.

• Show to private customers how is stimulant and easy to get out from the conventional decor solutions.

_MISSION

Provide inspirations and improve aspirations, by the followers and consumers of design, through an innovative business model and approach.