    Bensen

    Italia was founded at the beginning of 2011 in cooperation between designer Niels Bendtsen and Paolo Chiarot (ex co-owner of Horm Srl). Serving the European market, Bensen Italia is continually developing and producing new Italian products. Bensen offers a refined and minimalistic design - timeless, simple and modern, speaking the global language of contemporary design while deeply rooted in the elegance of Italian culture.

    In recent years, Bendtsen has really hit his stride creating pieces that are not only affordable and high in quality but also elegant and incredibly versatile, adaptable to many different spaces with a timeless look and visual logic.

    Bacini di utenza
    • Azzano Decimo
    • Italia
    • Europa
    • Asia
    • Oceania
    • Africa
    • Central and South America
    Indirizzo
    Via Peperate 25/c
    33082 Azzano Decimo
    Italia
    +39-434632688 www.bensen.it
