ICONS philosophy is to emphasize the utilized material uniqueness,
through the design originality combined together with the experienced Italian handcraft. ICONS characterizes itself for the choice of using different elements, analyzing their characteristics and selecting carefully projects which enhance their distinctive traits, transforming them in exclusive creations. Each product has its own history and follows its own path. Each model becomes a touchstone, a true ICON.
- Bacini di utenza
- Cerea (vr)
- Indirizzo
-
I- 37053 Cerea (Vr)
Italia
+39-044280988 www.iconsfurniture.com