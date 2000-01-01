ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Alessandra Baldereschi Design Studio
Designer a Sesto San Giovanni (Milano)
    BOSCO collection
    +10
    BOSCO collection
    Flowberty
    +6
    Flowberty
    Poppins
    +4
    Poppins
    Soufflè armchair
    +2
    Soufflè armchair

    Alessandra Baldereschi was graduated with a master’s degree in product design from the Domus Academy, Milan in 2000.
    On 2001 she invited to a study –stay project in Japan for several months. Her projects range is from jewellery and fashion world to the home accessories, furnishing and lighting. She has taken part in various editions of the Salone Satellite. Her experimental “Bosco” series, seating and rugs with natural leaves and moss, is part of the Dilmos Edizioni collection.

    Her work has been exhibited in major institutions of the design like: the Biennial in Saint Etienne, Inside Design Amsterdam, the Seoul Design Festival, the Eindhoven Design Huis Museum, Triennale of Milano and the Moss gallery in New York. Currently, Alessandra’s Studio is working for various brands in the design industry.

    Product and interior design
    Indirizzo
    Via Torino, 18
    20099 Sesto San Giovanni (Milano)
    Italia
    +39-0245489662 www.alessandrabaldereschi.com
