Iconastudio
Architetti a Prato
    Residenza privata sulle colline di Firenze
    Luxury Home Textile Store "Violet"

    Iconastudio si occupa di progetti di architettura, pubblica e privata, in Italia e all’estero, affrontando il tema della
    trasformazione, del rapporto tra innovazione e preesistenze, tra funzione e forma, tra prodotto e comunicazione.

    Iconastudio deals him with projects of architecture, public and private, in Italy and to the foreign countries, dealing with the theme of transformation, the relationship between innovation and pre-existing, between form and function, product and communication.

    Bacini di utenza
    Prato
    Indirizzo
    tullio buzzi 29
    59100 Prato
    Italia
    +39-0574692847
