Daniela Forti was born in Rome in 1960, where she graduated from the School of Art. Very young, she studied and learned in the artisan shops of the capital the techniques of the art of glass. In 1982 she moved to Tuscany, where she opened her studio. It is in this context that she refines and develops a completely personal research, based on the relationship between light-glass. I love my work, I express myself with color, transparency and the light of glass, a material so dangerous and difficult to manipulate but which is also a wonderful, almost magical material. I remember that the inspiration for working glass came from looking at glass blowers and the creative process, from that moment onwards what started as a dream came true. Throughout my life, expressing myself artistically has been a need, which could not be ignored, so I spent years learning everything that gravitated around glassmaking techniques: from leaded glass, Tiffany technique, welding techniques, paintings. Finally, I discovered the fusion, within no time at all the melting of the glass in the oven was becoming part of me and it could no longer be denied. It is now a perpetual challenge for me, taking it to the limits of the impossible, making matter ever more fluid, moving as if it had the desire to get out of its own molecular chain and become an element frozen in time here and now. I am surprised every time by the metamorphosis at that precise moment of transition from the liquid material to the solid and its double face between strength and fragility. After years of research, experimentation and with a constant and tenacious practice, I am acquiring its language, understanding its limits by controlling the "indomitable character". Working with metal and glass, the multi firing process, the fusion of several pieces, the sanding have become a real passion. Glass is like a rather "cruel and demanding" lover, but if you know it intimately you can manage to bend it to your will, even if it's a great competition every time. Commitment to check its variations to heat, to support or not gravity, keeping an eye always alert make "this organized randomness" possible. Studying, learning, experimenting and aiming at beauty, the quality of the result, the simplicity of design. For me it is a discipline that leads you to the dream. Physics, chemistry and imagination together in action in a rare creative process. My sculptures have the purpose of turning the glass preconception upside down as rigid and cold, arousing a vision of a moving material and in perpetual movement, are dreamlike creations that recall the undulating forms of aquatic animals. Options are limited only by the imagination of those who admire them.

