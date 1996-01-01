Giovanni Musica, graduated at Politecnico University of Milan in 1994,

he starts his own studio in 1996, after a period as assistent at university. During the first years period, he developed house building projects and worked as a director of the construction of new buildings. He also made a lot of research work for new more elegant solutions for interior design in Sicily and Lombardia region, which led him to design his first public place design in the year 2000. "In my opinion my job is to create scenographies, stages, where the aim is to design concrete visual, tactile and olfactory experiences, conveying also feelings and emotions." The continuous relationship with different clients, both public and private, led him to acquire a particular sensitivity, a taylor-made approach to his way of designing. An eclectic architecture, which is always related to the needs of the clients and the characteristics of the space. In 2002 he founded the MGALAB, which, together with the Architect Gianluca Caramelli, becomes a hub of experiences and projects developed in private interior design and public places. During the last years, the professional training of the arch. Musica was enriched with master degrees and specific courses related to workplace safety and qualification for the design of large public structures, such as stadiums, theaters, discos etc. A great relevance role for the design of public places was played by the training corses of noise pollution analysis. The experience gained at technical/ prescriptive levels togheter with professional training, allowed MGALAB studio a leading position in the public and private design spaces. Since 2008, the architectural studio has developed projects in many Italian regions, extending its experience also in Dubai and Doha (Qatar). In 2012, this continuous evolution, gave birth to PROMADE, involving Arch. Andrea Langhi for developing concepts for hotels, villas and large structures. The constant growth and specialization allowed PROMADE to be in charge of the artistic direction for furniture brands, supporting the creation of new moods and design objects.