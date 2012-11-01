ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
Area-17 Architecture &amp; Interiors
Architetti a Sesto Fiorentino
Riepilogo 4Progetti (4) 0Libri delle Idee (0)
Recensioni (0)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • Private house renovation, Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Cucina
    Private house renovation, Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Soggiorno
    Private house renovation, Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Area-17 Architecture & Interiors
    +12
    Private house renovation
    Hamilton elite Club, Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Case classiche
    Hamilton elite Club, Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Case classiche
    Hamilton elite Club, Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Case classiche
    +5
    Hamilton elite Club
    Shyam House Renovation, Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Case moderne
    Shyam House Renovation, Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Case moderne
    Shyam House Renovation, Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Case moderne
    +10
    Shyam House Renovation
    Apartment in Jordan, Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Case moderne
    Apartment in Jordan, Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Case moderne
    Apartment in Jordan, Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Area-17 Architecture & Interiors Case moderne
    +4
    Apartment in Jordan

    Area-17, also called Brodmann Area-17 or visual cortex, is the area of the brain that collects nerve impulses from the eyes. In this phase the space around us is just a sum of electric charges. Area-17 transforms those impulses into images and allows the brain to feel, explore and react to the surrounding environment.Area-17 is the core of the human visual experience. Sharing the same cultural background developed at the University of Florence, AREA-17 partners joined together to create an international design firm. Founded in Florence in 2004, AREA-17 opened its first office in Beijing in 2005. A growing appreciation for the Italian design soon led to the opening of the Shanghai office, bringing AREA-17 right into the core of the present Chinese growth. Currently, AREA-17 also has offices in Hong Kong, Cuenca, Ecuador and a medialab in Sassari. AREA-17 is a full service architecture and interior design firm, whose philosophy of work is rooted in the Italian design culture.

    We proudly pursue the excellence of the Italian design, providing our clients with innovative design solutions, fulfilling their cultural, aesthetic, operational, and marketing objectives.

    The firm specializes in retail, hospitality and residential environments, with a focus on high-end and luxury sectors.

    Bacini di utenza
    Italia e Sesto Fiorentino
    Indirizzo
    Via Tevere 60
    50019 Sesto Fiorentino
    Italia
    +39-55317960 www.area-17.com
      Add SEO element