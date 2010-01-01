ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Pinoni + Lazzarini
Architetti a Italia
Progetti

    Loft G

    UMBERTO JACOPO MARIA PINONI

    Studied at University of Bologna and graduated with a project about “urban paradigm, city as archeology of architecture” made at Peter Eisenman Architects, international architecture firm, where worked for a few time.  Then moved to Dublin, where collaborated with some local offices and during this years continued to work in Italy with MAA studio d’architettura_Modena. Currently is partner architect and interior designer at pinoni+lazzarini from 2010, Faenza based Studio.

    PAOLO LAZZARINI
    After graduated at University of Bologna with a project about “new integrated complex within Bologna Central Station”, partecipated at New Central Station design contest in group with Studio Boeri and Metrogramma_ Milan, collaborated for several architect firms like Corvino e Multari_Milan, Nuovostudio_Ravenna, Antonio Citterio - Patricia Viel and partners_Milan. Currently is partner architect and interior designer at pinoni+lazzarini from 2010, Faenza based Studio.

    Bacini di utenza
    Italia
    Indirizzo
    Via Foschini 5
    48018, Faenza (Ra) Italia
    Italia
    www.pinonilazzarini.com
