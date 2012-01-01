I am a designer who grew up in a small country town near Venice, where I quickly learned the art of building and repairing alongside my granfather, which later turned into my passion for design. Today I am convinced that my work will serve to make sense of things. I like to think that the objects we create today will be studied by the civilizations that follow, as we did with the ones in the past. I belive we must spread good objects; the word project, from the Latin pro-jectus means throwing forward.