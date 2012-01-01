I am a designer who grew up in a small country town near Venice, where I quickly learned the art of building and repairing alongside my granfather, which later turned into my passion for design. Today I am convinced that my work will serve to make sense of things. I like to think that the objects we create today will be studied by the civilizations that follow, as we did with the ones in the past. I belive we must spread good objects; the word project, from the Latin pro-jectus means throwing forward.
- Industrial Design
- product design
- Furniture Design
- lighting design
- R&D
- art direction
- consulting
- Workshop Facilitation
- collaborative design
- worldwide
- 1° at VALCUCINE creative design competition 2012 | 2° at ILIDE design contest 2010
via Squarzarè 31
33087 Pordenone
Italia
+39-3332138822 www.andrea-santarossa.com
