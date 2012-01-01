ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
Design for Craft and Industry
Designer a Pordenone
Riepilogo 1Progetti (1) 0Libri delle Idee (0)
Recensioni (0)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • Bottega Progetto, Design for Craft and Industry Design for Craft and Industry Soggiorno minimalista
    Bottega Progetto, Design for Craft and Industry Design for Craft and Industry
    Bottega Progetto, Design for Craft and Industry Design for Craft and Industry SoggiornoTavolini
    +10
    Bottega Progetto

    I am a designer who grew up in a small country town near Venice, where I quickly learned the art of building and repairing alongside my granfather, which later turned into my passion for design. Today I am convinced that my work will serve to make sense of things. I like to think that the objects we create today will be studied by the civilizations that follow, as we did with the ones in the past. I belive we must spread good objects; the word project, from the Latin pro-jectus means throwing forward.

    Servizi
    • Industrial Design
    • product design
    • Furniture Design
    • lighting design
    • R&D
    • art direction
    • consulting
    • Workshop Facilitation
    • collaborative design
    • Mostra tutto i 9 servizi
    Bacini di utenza
    worldwide
    Riconoscimenti
    1° at VALCUCINE creative design competition 2012 | 2° at ILIDE design contest 2010
    Indirizzo
    via Squarzarè 31
    33087 Pordenone
    Italia
    +39-3332138822 www.andrea-santarossa.com
    Proprietà legale

    © Andrea Santarossa 2008-2012. All rights reserved.

    No part of this content, either text or images may be used for any purpose other than personal use, unless explicit authorisation is given. Therefore reproduction, modification, storage in a retrieval system or retransmission, in any form or by any means – electronic, mechanical or otherwise, for reasons other than personal use, is strictly prohibited without prior written permission.

      Add SEO element