Andrea Tognon Architecture
Architetti a Milano
Recensioni (0)
    Casa T2, Andrea Tognon Architecture Andrea Tognon Architecture Case
    Casa T2

    Andrea Tognon Architecture was founded in 2002. Our aim is to understand and develop strategies of communication, branding and transforming spaces. We define identities in the dynamic process of complex urban situations. The office combines practice with research in a multi-disciplinary process while drawing upon a network of creatives as well as technical and engineering firms. We have collaborated with such clients as, Bottega Veneta, Krizia, Tod’s, Lamarthe as well as private commissions. At the moment we are working on the new store's identity for Céline and the architectural design for Max & Co.

    Bacini di utenza
    MILANO
    Indirizzo
    Via Privata Pericle 14
    20126 Milano
    Italia
    +39-0292881026 www.atognon.com
