ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
re.èublique
Architetti a Firenze
Riepilogo 1Progetti (1) 1Libri delle Idee (1)
Recensioni (0)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • LA FORGIATURA di Giuseppe Tortato, re.èublique re.èublique
    LA FORGIATURA di Giuseppe Tortato, re.èublique re.èublique
    LA FORGIATURA di Giuseppe Tortato, re.èublique re.èublique
    +12
    LA FORGIATURA di Giuseppe Tortato

    The world of architecture and design increasingly demands communication strategies and activities.re.publique communication for architecture is the result of the skills and experience consolidated in this sector by Claudia Gelosa . The objective is to deliver all-around consultancy services in communication, promotion and press office aimed at specialised and general publishing organizations. re.publique studies and manages tailor-made communication projects and strategies, accurately coordinated throughout their phases, both at conceptual and operational levels. Each strategy is built for the individual project or activity to achieve a targeted communication. re.publique operates through the creation of an emotional dimension, which supports the project, the professional activity or the product and elaborates it into something different able to communicate meanings.

    Bacini di utenza
    Firenze
    Indirizzo
    via Maggio 1
    50125 Firenze
    Italia
    +39-557740330 www.republique.it/English_republique.htm
      Add SEO element