The world of architecture and design increasingly demands communication strategies and activities.re.publique communication for architecture is the result of the skills and experience consolidated in this sector by Claudia Gelosa . The objective is to deliver all-around consultancy services in communication, promotion and press office aimed at specialised and general publishing organizations. re.publique studies and manages tailor-made communication projects and strategies, accurately coordinated throughout their phases, both at conceptual and operational levels. Each strategy is built for the individual project or activity to achieve a targeted communication. re.publique operates through the creation of an emotional dimension, which supports the project, the professional activity or the product and elaborates it into something different able to communicate meanings.