Alessandro Zambelli lives and works in Mantua, Italy. He studied industrial design and materials engineering at the Cova School of Design in Milan, and his career took off at bathroom designer Agape in 2000. A few years later, in 2003, he founded Alessandro Zambelli Design Studio.

In 2006 he worked on the Estetico Quotidiano project, marking the start of his co-operation with the design house of Seletti. Zambelli’s Palace Collection and School Joke Chair followed (for the same client) and won a European Consumers Choice award (2011) and an NYIGF award (2012). During this period, he forged working relations with many other firms in the sector: furniture designer Caimi Brevetti, home accessory and clock manufacturer Diamantini & Domeniconi, Italian new technology designer .exnovo, leather goods designer Rudi Rabitti, home furnishing designer Skitsch and crystal ware manufacturer Swarovski.

Zambelli is a co-founder of Padiglioneitalia, a designers’ collective which seeks to present the specifics of the Italian design scene. Zambelli has exhibited at the Beijing Design Week, Invito a Tavola (New York), the Tokyo Tableware Festival and F.O.O.D. (Mint Museum, Charlotte, NC) and other international design fairs.

He never sees his work purely as an exercise in style. He believes an inner soul must enliven every object .