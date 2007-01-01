Laura Aquili (1973) & Ergian Alberg (1972), architects & designers, have

worked in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Rome, London and Beijing for different internationally recognized offices: Zaha Hadid, OMA, UNStudio, ONL and Fuksas, where they have been responsible for different scale projects, from product design to architecture.

In 2006 they founded in Milan the AquiliAlberg studio, where they work on architecture and design with an experimental and innovative approach, combining their multidisciplinary experience gained from abroad, with their background rooted in graphics and the arts.

The first design project, the side-table Vertigo, marks the beginning of the collaboration with Moroso in 2007.

In 2007, they were selected by Corian to design a limited edition object, the Fossil tray, for the event “Corian: 40 years / 40 designers”, a travelling exhibition presented in New York, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Oslo, Brodeaux and Bruxelles.

The first interior design project marks the collaboration with Christie's auction house, for which they designed the new headquarter and the new offices in Milan.

The studio completed in 2009 an housing project in Cremona.

Also, 2009 saw their first installation and graphics project for the Triennale di Milano. The exhibition "The fragile city“, curated by sociologist Aldo Bonomi, was staged successfully in the prestigious location in Viale Alemagna, in Milan.

After a collaboration on the Prada stores in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, the first project by AquiliAlberg in the fashion world marks the collaboration with designer Neil Barrett for which they have designed the sculptural backdrop of the fashion show in Milan, AW2010.

From 2011 AquiliAlberg collaborate with fashion designer Philipp Plein, translating the brand philosophy into a new contemporary architectural language. Lately they have been appointed the fashion brand architects responsible for all the stores and show-rooms worldwide.

For the Milan design week, 2011 edition, AquiliAlberg studio designed, in collaboration with Ernestomeda, Corian and Walt Disney, an amazing and futuristic kitchen and dining area inspired by the famous movie “TRON: Legacy”.

At present the studio is also working on different projects such as: an headquarter in Lugano, Switzerland, a new villa in Cannes, France, a new villa in Switzerland, a new concept store in Kiev, on some installations, design projects and international architectural competitions.

Their clients in the product design field include, Moroso, Fiam, Ernestomeda, Kundalini, Corian, Serralunga and Ritzenhoff, for which they have participated at the Salone del Mobile, ICFF, 100% Design, Design Annual, Ambiente, Maison & Objet and IMM Cologne.

Work of AquiliAlberg has been published and exhibited worldwide.