Cappelli Identity Design is a brand and visual design strategic agency that works globally. We guide the Client in a path of conquest and reinforcement of its leadership position, creating unique dynamic brands and corporate identities that can build an emotional, sincere and innovative relationship with their buyers.

We always aim for the heart. Our point of departure is to focus and enhance the identity of our Clients, and the creativity that resulted in their products: from here we develop consistent, strong and successful communication projects. Curiosity is our engine. Analysis, research and experimentation are our traveling companions. We love technological innovation because it allows us to create and test new languages. The constant striving for innovation leads us to a unique style and to results that define new ways to achieve goals. We know no boundaries. We believe that growth and enrichment arise from continuous contamination. We have an open approach and we are never satisfied.