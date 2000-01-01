Gianluca Facchini was born in Bari, Puglia, Italy.

Following his passion for design he graduated at the “IUAV” University in Venice. From 2000 to 2010 he works at Fagri srl, a company of design and achievement of steel, aluminium and glass structures. During these years he has realized projects for Fagri srl, for others companies and also for his own clients. The retail design oriented to production in the firms workshops, leads to production engineering of some personal design plans and later to selfproduction. In 2012 he created “Officina degli artefici srl”, a company aimed to promotion of local selfmade design; in the same year he opens an exhibition space to show his personal projects and those of local designers in his nativity city. In 2013 he founded LocLab design in Bari, Italy www.loclabdesign.com

A revolution that overthrows the mass production systems.

LocLab philosophy is encompassed in the name itself: local laboratory. LocLab is "inhabited" by a group of designers and artists all from Puglia who deeply believe in self promotion and the team work, for a synergical production looking over the country boundaries. LocLab is: self-production, territoriality, eco-sustainability, a new “industrial” revolution, professionally made products, customer care. The self-manufacturing practice represents a perfect meeting place between culture of doing and design culture, between handicraft’s practices and theories about design. The designer and the craftsman become a unit and they try to use local products and materials in order to keep an economic relationship with the territory. The current economic situation shows that the system is going to collapse; it shows also the necessity of production forms which respond to the end users’ demands. This practice is increasing sharply in response to the complexity of the current economic panorama; it coincides the designer’s individual affirmation with the affirmation of his own trademark by exploring production, communication and marketing territories. The self-manufacturing is having great results all over the world and it’s the consequence of the desire to be independent from the laws of the market in order to make the designers free to express themselves.