The design, the patterns and the fabrics of her creations are the main feature of Marakita’s collections. Unique items that recall the most classical and vintage styles and that carry at the same time, a strong inspiration from all over the world with a special focus on the harmony between shapes and colours. The brand is dedicated to all accessory lovers, who enjoy playing with their outfits creating a unique and eclectic style. Combining Innovation and tradition, the original and modern products of Marakita, are created with hand-woven materials typical of the Tuscan textile tradition, vintage fabrics and unique patterns exclusively designed for Marakita by different designers. The Marakita bags are entirely “Made in Italy” and eco-friendly. Benedetta Maracchi relies exclusively on the competence of talented Tuscan craftsmen for her creations and choses ecological material to encourage the development of an environmentally sustainable business.