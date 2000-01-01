ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

PAOLO ULIAN &amp; MORENO RATTI
Designer a Milano
    Onda
    Onda, PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI
    Onda, PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI
    +2
    Onda
    Land_marble bench
    Land_marble bench, PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI
    Land_marble bench, PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI
    +2
    Land_marble bench
    Comb_bench or bookcase
    Comb_bench or bookcase, PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI
    Comb_bench or bookcase, PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI
    +1
    Comb_bench or bookcase
    Introverso2_marble vase
    Introverso2_marble vase, PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI CasaAccessori per Animali
    Introverso2_marble vase, PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI CasaAccessori per Animali
    +4
    Introverso2_marble vase
    PiùOmeno_LED marble lamp
    PiùOmeno_LED marble lamp, PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    PiùOmeno_LED marble lamp, PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI PAOLO ULIAN & MORENO RATTI CasaAccessori & Decorazioni
    +6
    PiùOmeno_LED marble lamp

    Paolo Ulian (www.paoloulian.it)
    He studied at the Academy of Fine Arts of Carrara and then graduated to ISIA in Florence. At the end of 1990, it is assistant in the Enzo Mari studio and worked with him until 1992.Subsequently he devoted himself to experimentation and participated in numerous group exhibitions in Italy and abroad.In 2000 he exhibited at the Salone Satellite where he won the first prize in the Design Report Award.He collaborates with Droog Design and with some Italian companies such as Driade, Fontana Arte, Danese, Zani& Zani, Coop, Azzurra Ceramiche, Skitsch, Officinanove. During the Milan f urniture fair in 2009, Beppe Finessi has curated his first solo exhibition in Milan.In January 2010, will be hosted at the Triennale in Milan his second solo exhibition curated by Enzo Mari.In 2011 he won the 1st Social design Prize promoted by ADI in 2013 and was invited to participate in the sixth edition of the Triennale Design Museum with an installation dedicated to Vico Magistretti.

    Moreno Ratti (www.cactusdesign.it) He was born in Carrara in 1982.After the Study of Architecture in Florence, collaborates with various studies of Architecture.In 2008 he won the International Competition for Ideas in Architecture "Between architecture and the city."From 2013 he devoted himself to design, specializing in the context of the marble.Passion that led him to meet Paolo Ulian which is currently working.

