Moreno Ratti (www.morenoratti.com)

He was born in Carrara in 1982.After the Study of Architecture in Florence, collaborates with various studies of Architecture.In 2008 he won the International Competition for Ideas in Architecture "Between architecture and the city."From 2013 he devoted himself to design, specializing in the context of the marble.Passion that led him to meet Paolo Ulian which is currently working.