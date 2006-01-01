MICROSCAPE was founded in Lucca in 2006 by two brothers: Patrizia Pisaniello and Saverio Pisaniello that decide to convey their interests ranging from research urban architectural and landscape, the artistic communication and photographic, by writing to teaching. In 2009, Piazza del Municipio di Povegliano was selected to the V edition of the Piccinato Prize.

MICROSCAPE awared the ‘’Europe 40 Under 40 (2010), and exhibited at the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2010 Shanghai. Their projects have been published on several international magazine such as Domus, Casabella, C3, A10 etc.

MICROSCAPE deals with architectural and urban design; architectural research and practice professional develop on multiple scaling, to investigate the relationships between nature and construction in the collective public space.