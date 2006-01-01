ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
MICROSCAPE architecture_urban design AA
Architetti a Lucca
Riepilogo 2Progetti (2) 0Libri delle Idee (0)
Recensioni (0)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • Municipal Library and Archives at Palace Ex Pellegrini Carmignani Foundation, MICROSCAPE architecture_urban design AA MICROSCAPE architecture_urban design AA
    Municipal Library and Archives at Palace Ex Pellegrini Carmignani Foundation, MICROSCAPE architecture_urban design AA MICROSCAPE architecture_urban design AA
    Municipal Library and Archives at Palace Ex Pellegrini Carmignani Foundation, MICROSCAPE architecture_urban design AA MICROSCAPE architecture_urban design AA
    +6
    Municipal Library and Archives at Palace Ex Pellegrini Carmignani Foundation
    Open public place in Povegliano (TV), MICROSCAPE architecture_urban design AA MICROSCAPE architecture_urban design AA
    Open public place in Povegliano (TV), MICROSCAPE architecture_urban design AA MICROSCAPE architecture_urban design AA
    Open public place in Povegliano (TV), MICROSCAPE architecture_urban design AA MICROSCAPE architecture_urban design AA
    +16
    Open public place in Povegliano (TV)

    MICROSCAPE was founded in Lucca in 2006 by two brothers: Patrizia Pisaniello and Saverio Pisaniello that decide to convey their interests ranging from research urban architectural and landscape, the artistic communication and photographic, by writing to teaching. In 2009, Piazza del Municipio di Povegliano was selected to the V edition of the Piccinato Prize.

    MICROSCAPE awared the ‘’Europe 40 Under 40 (2010), and exhibited at the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2010 Shanghai. Their projects have been published on several international magazine such as Domus, Casabella, C3, A10 etc.

    MICROSCAPE deals with architectural and urban design; architectural research and practice professional develop on multiple scaling, to investigate the relationships between nature and construction in the collective public space.

    Bacini di utenza
    Europa
    Riconoscimenti
    Europe 40 Under 40 – 2010
    Indirizzo
    Via di Tiglio, 126 interno
    55100 Lucca
    Italia
    +39-0583469686 www.microscape.it
      Add SEO element