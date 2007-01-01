Carlo Ratti Associati is a rapidly growing architectural practice based in Turin, Italy, with branches in Boston and London. Drawing on Carlo Ratti’s research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the office is currently involved in many projects across the globe. Embracing every scale of intervention, ranging from city masterplans to furniture design, the work of the practice focuses on revolutionizing the use of digital technologies in our built environment and daily lives.

Among the most recent projects are the design of the headquarters of the leading Trussardi fashion house in the center of Milan, Italy, 1000 Tsunami-safer houses in Sri Lanka, The Cloud for the London 2012 Olympics, the Makr Shakr robotic bar for Google I/O 2013 and the Digital Water Pavilion at the 2008 World Expo in Zaragoza, Spain. Current projects include the Future Food District for Expo Milano 2015 and experimental furniture designs for Cassina Spa. The office is also currently involved in the design of new cities in the Gulf region, Russia and Central America.

The practice has received many awards including TIME Magazine’s ‘Best Inventions of 2007’ for the Digital Water Pavilion, In 2011, the practice was selected as one of the ‘New Talents in Architecture’ by the Renzo Piano Foundation. The work of the office has been featured in leading publications worldwide, including the New York Times, the Boston Globe, Der Spiegel, Discovery Channel, BBC, Domus and Abitare.