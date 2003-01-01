Proprietà legale

Dear Customer,

We inform you that we proceed to the processing of data supplied by you in respect of legislation on protection of personal data processing.

To supply your data is optional but a refusal to supply could result in the inability to use certain services of the portal.

The personal data you provide are collected and stored in Telematic way, and, with the use of electronic systems, your personal data can be used directly and/or through third parties for the following purposes :

- Purposes connected with the services of the website;

- Transfer of information and news about our business;

- Statistical purposes, detection of the degree of satisfaction of our customers.

- Fulfilment of obligations and order provided for competent authorities or organs of supervision and / or control.

In any case your data will not be disclosed or sold to third parties.

The owner of this website declares under its responsibility, that the informational message of the site is issued in compliance with existing rules and according to the directives of the code of ethics, and that it has the purpose of inform the public in respect of professional services provided, without using visual and symbolic criteria of advertising business and not carry out any type of promotion with advertising banners, links, or other Internet tools, the links are refered to institutional sites or general information

Use of electronic mail in customer relations The email in relationships with customers and colleagues is used in accordance with the Code of Ethics and in accordance with the rules on privacy.

Use of Cookies and Security In order to improve the functionality of our portal, we use "cookies" to keep track of your passing. A cookie is a small set of data transferred to your browser from a Web server. This is not executable code and does not transmit viruses! Almost all of browsers are initially planned to accept cookies. You can set your browser to notify you when you receive a cookie, allowing you to choose if to accept or to refuse it (for some Web pages that require authentication cookies are not optional. Users who choose not to receive cookies will probably can not access those pages).

To safeguard the privacy and integrity of your data, information about your data are password protected.

The individual rights The interested party can at any time request the modification, integration, update, confirm or cancel of the data stored. These rights can be used through the following ways: - Sending an e-mail - Sending a fax - Sending a letter sent by recorded delivery to the addresses on our website

Note Legali

Termini e condizioni di utilizzo. Il titolare di questo sito dichiara sotto la propria responsabilita', che il messaggio informativo del sito e' diramato nel rispetto delle norme vigenti.

Utilizzo della posta elettronica nei rapporti con i clienti

La posta elettronica nei rapporti con i clienti e con i colleghi viene utilizzata secondo le norme sulla Privacy (D. Lgs. 30 giugno 2003, n. 196 - Codice in materia di protezione dei dati personali e successivi provvedimenti).

Proprieta' intellettuale

Il template ed il layout grafico sono soggetti a Copyright per cui e' vietata ogni forma di riproduzione, anche parziale. I contenuti del Sito non possono, ne' totalmente ne' in parte, essere distribuiti, copiati, riprodotti o pubblicati. Gli eventuali marchi e i loghi che compaiono su questo sito sono dei legittimi proprietari.

Link ad altri siti

Non controllando i contenuti e la funzionalita' degli eventuali siti web collegati al nostro sito, non siamo responsabili per danni diretti o indiretti derivanti dalla loro consultazione.

Limiti di responsabilita'

Le informazioni e i dati pubblicati in questo sito hanno esclusivo scopo informativo e non rivestono carattere di ufficialita', pertanto non possiamo garantire ne' esplicitamente ne' implicitamente l'esattezza, la completezza e l'affidabilita' delle informazioni fornite.

Legge e giurisdizione