Nicola Ghilardi, Arch.

Nicola Ghilardi was born in Legnano in 1979 and, after a crucial artistic education, he has gained his degree in Architecture at the Politecnico di Milano School of Architecture in 2006.

During his studies, he has developed a deep knowledge of relax & entertainment spaces themes, from Bars and Restaurants to Disco Clubs, gaining competences from ambience design to artistic and economical management of the different activities, so that his first projects in this area date before the graduation.

Today, countless premises have been designed by his creativity: clubs, bars and restaurants, each one literally painted on the customer personality, believing that it is critical to keep his unique history and culture in mind.

His projects are characterized by a craftsmanship creativity that, during their realization, get all the team involved in concurring to the design implementation, becoming himself craftsman and eventually drawing and producing unique works that give every ambience its unique flavor in any circumstance. Ultimately Nicola is not just designing a restaurant or a bar, but designing an intriguing space that tells a story while serving its core purpose.