Photographer of Architecture & Interior Design, based in Berlin-Germany.
Graduated in 2006 in Architecture (IUAV university of Venice - Italy).
In 2010 starts to work as photographer specialized on architecture and Interior photography.
MAIN COLLABORATIONS:
- Dipl.-Ing. Franz G. Schmid: Office building - Berlin, Germany
- Studio Fattori : photos of 4 residential buildings - Vicenza, Italy.
- "Punta della Dogana" Museum - Tadao Ando Architects - Venice (Italy).
- Praesidia factory - Ing F. Tumiati - Bologna (Italy).
- MNG House - Taller de Arquitectura Presi+Albiero - Vicenza (Italy).
- German Pavillion, Venice Architecture Biennale - Muck Petzet Architect - Venice (Italy).
- Palladian Villas - in collaboration with www.veasyt.com - Veneto (Italy).
- Collaboration with the Photographic Studio Photophilla of Turin (Italy): photos of the FIAT GROUP Fair Stands in the International Car Fairs of Génève (CH), Bologna (IT) , Paris (FR), Frankfurt (DE).
- Collaboration with Airbnb.com agency - Interior photography - Turin & Venice (Italy).
- Airbnb Neighborhoods project - Selected photographer by airbnb.com for the city of Venice (Italy).
- Ivrea 24 Social Housing - Turin (Italy).
- Val d’Oca Wine Center - CafèArchitettura Architects - Valdobbiadene (Italy).
- Bolle Nardini - M. Fuksas Architect - Bassano del Grappa (Italy).
- Diesel Village - Bassano del Grappa (Italy).
- New Lift Solutions - Product catalogue - Rome (Italy)
- Waltershof Hotel - InArte Architects - Bolzano (Italy).
- Apartments & Offices - InArte Architects - Bolzano (Italy).
- Zielo Shopping Pozuelo - Hines Spain - Madrid (Spain).
- Muebles Alcalá - Product Catalogue - Madrid (Spain).
This is how is structured my workflow:
- Initial meeting with the client to understand the generic characteristics of the job, the needs and use of the photos and to agree potential delivery times.
- Costs estimation.
- Signing of the contract and defining the use of those images.
- Meeting on-site for the survey and/or explication of the project concept.
- Preliminary preparation of the shooting.
- Shooting day/days.
- Post-production and selection of best images.
- Delivery of low-res preview photos to the client.
- Final retouches and post-production.
- Final delivery.
- Servizi
- Fotografia di Architettura
- Fotografia di interni.
- Bacini di utenza
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Berlin
- Riconoscimenti
- - 2010: “Diari della Terra” prize- Winner of the 1st prize – International Photography Competition, organized by the Veneto regional district (Italy). – 2011:Special mention in the photographic competition “Una Finestra sul mondo” with the photo series “A Window of Spain”. – 2012:“Lavoro, come lo vedi?” prize – selected for the exposition in the MACRO museum of Rome (Italy) – organized by “Repubblica” newspaper, in collaboration with the FotoGrafia festival. – 2012:“New Landscapes” prize – Winner for the category “Artistic research” – Lonigo (Vicenza).
- Indirizzo
-
10245 Berlin
Italia
+49-15783150325 www.lucagirardini.com