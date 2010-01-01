ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Luca Girardini – Photos
Fotografi a Berlin
    Renovation of a former country house, Luca Girardini - Photos
    Renovation of a former country house
    Contemporary Villa, Luca Girardini - Photos
    Contemporary Villa
    Restoration of a Villa, Luca Girardini - Photos
    Restoration of a Villa

    Photographer of Architecture & Interior Design, based in Berlin-Germany.
    Graduated in 2006 in Architecture (IUAV university of Venice - Italy).
    In 2010 starts to work as photographer specialized on architecture and Interior photography.

    MAIN COLLABORATIONS:
    - Dipl.-Ing. Franz G. Schmid: Office building - Berlin, Germany
    - Studio Fattori : photos of 4 residential buildings - Vicenza, Italy.
    - "Punta della Dogana" Museum - Tadao Ando Architects - Venice (Italy).
    - Praesidia factory - Ing F. Tumiati - Bologna (Italy).
    - MNG House - Taller de Arquitectura Presi+Albiero - Vicenza (Italy).
    - German Pavillion, Venice Architecture Biennale - Muck Petzet Architect - Venice (Italy).
    - Palladian Villas - in collaboration with www.veasyt.com - Veneto (Italy).
    - Collaboration with the Photographic Studio Photophilla of Turin (Italy): photos of the FIAT GROUP Fair Stands in the International Car Fairs of Génève (CH), Bologna (IT) , Paris (FR), Frankfurt (DE).
    - Collaboration with Airbnb.com agency - Interior photography - Turin & Venice (Italy).
    - Airbnb Neighborhoods project - Selected photographer by airbnb.com for the city of Venice (Italy).
    - Ivrea 24 Social Housing - Turin (Italy).
    - Val d’Oca Wine Center - CafèArchitettura Architects - Valdobbiadene (Italy).
    - Bolle Nardini - M. Fuksas Architect - Bassano del Grappa (Italy).
    - Diesel Village - Bassano del Grappa (Italy).
    - New Lift Solutions - Product catalogue - Rome (Italy)
    - Waltershof Hotel - InArte Architects - Bolzano (Italy).
    - Apartments & Offices - InArte Architects - Bolzano (Italy).
    - Zielo Shopping Pozuelo - Hines Spain - Madrid (Spain).
    - Muebles Alcalá - Product Catalogue - Madrid (Spain).

    This is how is structured my workflow:

    - Initial meeting with the client to understand the generic characteristics of the job, the needs and use of the photos and to agree potential delivery times.
    - Costs estimation.
    - Signing of the contract and defining the use of those images.
    - Meeting on-site for the survey and/or explication of the project concept.
    - Preliminary preparation of the shooting.
    - Shooting day/days.
    - Post-production and selection of best images.
    - Delivery of low-res preview photos to the client.
    - Final retouches and post-production.
    - Final delivery.

    Servizi
    • Fotografia di Architettura
    • Fotografia di interni.
    Bacini di utenza
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Berlin
    Riconoscimenti
    - 2010: “Diari della Terra” prize- Winner of the 1st prize – International Photography Competition, organized by the Veneto regional district (Italy). – 2011:Special mention in the photographic competition “Una Finestra sul mondo” with the photo series “A Window of Spain”. – 2012:“Lavoro, come lo vedi?” prize – selected for the exposition in the MACRO museum of Rome (Italy) – organized by “Repubblica” newspaper, in collaboration with the FotoGrafia festival. – 2012:“New Landscapes” prize – Winner for the category “Artistic research” – Lonigo (Vicenza).
    Indirizzo
    10245 Berlin
    Italia
    +49-15783150325 www.lucagirardini.com
