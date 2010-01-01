Photographer of Architecture & Interior Design, based in Berlin-Germany.

Graduated in 2006 in Architecture (IUAV university of Venice - Italy).

In 2010 starts to work as photographer specialized on architecture and Interior photography.



MAIN COLLABORATIONS:

- Dipl.-Ing. Franz G. Schmid: Office building - Berlin, Germany

- Studio Fattori : photos of 4 residential buildings - Vicenza, Italy.

- "Punta della Dogana" Museum - Tadao Ando Architects - Venice (Italy).

- Praesidia factory - Ing F. Tumiati - Bologna (Italy).

- MNG House - Taller de Arquitectura Presi+Albiero - Vicenza (Italy).

- German Pavillion, Venice Architecture Biennale - Muck Petzet Architect - Venice (Italy).

- Palladian Villas - in collaboration with www.veasyt.com - Veneto (Italy).

- Collaboration with the Photographic Studio Photophilla of Turin (Italy): photos of the FIAT GROUP Fair Stands in the International Car Fairs of Génève (CH), Bologna (IT) , Paris (FR), Frankfurt (DE).

- Collaboration with Airbnb.com agency - Interior photography - Turin & Venice (Italy).

- Airbnb Neighborhoods project - Selected photographer by airbnb.com for the city of Venice (Italy).

- Ivrea 24 Social Housing - Turin (Italy).

- Val d’Oca Wine Center - CafèArchitettura Architects - Valdobbiadene (Italy).

- Bolle Nardini - M. Fuksas Architect - Bassano del Grappa (Italy).

- Diesel Village - Bassano del Grappa (Italy).

- New Lift Solutions - Product catalogue - Rome (Italy)

- Waltershof Hotel - InArte Architects - Bolzano (Italy).

- Apartments & Offices - InArte Architects - Bolzano (Italy).

- Zielo Shopping Pozuelo - Hines Spain - Madrid (Spain).

- Muebles Alcalá - Product Catalogue - Madrid (Spain).



This is how is structured my workflow:



- Initial meeting with the client to understand the generic characteristics of the job, the needs and use of the photos and to agree potential delivery times.

- Costs estimation.

- Signing of the contract and defining the use of those images.

- Meeting on-site for the survey and/or explication of the project concept.

- Preliminary preparation of the shooting.

- Shooting day/days.

- Post-production and selection of best images.

- Delivery of low-res preview photos to the client.

- Final retouches and post-production.

- Final delivery.