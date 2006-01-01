ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Per ottenere una migliore esperienza con il nostro sito, ti preghiamo di scaricare un altro browser gratuitamente. Basta fare clic sull'icona!

Ambiente
Esperti
Rivista
DIY
Diventa un professionista
Premium
Esci
Modostudio | cibinel laurenti martocchia architetti associati
Architetti a Roma
Riepilogo 1Progetti (1) 0Libri delle Idee (0)
Recensioni (0)
edit edit in admin Richiedi recensione Nuovo Progetto
Richiedi recensione Modifica profilo

Progetti

Nuovo Progetto
  • Vai Premium
    • seaside single house, Modostudio | cibinel laurenti martocchia architetti associati Modostudio | cibinel laurenti martocchia architetti associati
    seaside single house, Modostudio | cibinel laurenti martocchia architetti associati Modostudio | cibinel laurenti martocchia architetti associati
    seaside single house, Modostudio | cibinel laurenti martocchia architetti associati Modostudio | cibinel laurenti martocchia architetti associati
    +9
    seaside single house

    modostudio is a multi-disciplinary practice of architecture, urban planning and industrial design. Profiting from the diversified skills of the founding partners and the continual collaboration with experts from various fields, modostudio combines architectural theory, research, innovation and experimentation with high technical knowledge and professionalism.

    Established at the end of 2006 by three principal architects, Fabio Cibinel, Roberto Laurenti, and Giorgio Martocchia, after many years of collaborating with internationally acclaimed architects like Massimiliano Fuksas, Piero Sartogo, Erik Van Egeraat and Kas Oosterhuis, modostudio in a short time was awarded and shortlisted in many international architectural competitions. modostudio partners have been teaching architecture at Cornell University, architecture faculty in 2008 and 2013 and sustainable design at Inarch postgraduate master from 2010 till 2012. They currently teach architectural design at IED - European Institute of Design in Rome. modostudio works have been exhibited at 13th Architecture Biennale in Venice and at Shanghai Expo 2010 in the Italian Pavillion.

    Servizi
    Architecture e Interior Design
    Indirizzo
    Amerigo Vespucci 24
    00153 Roma
    Italia
    +39-0687908809 www.modostudio.eu
      Add SEO element