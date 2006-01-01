modostudio is a multi-disciplinary practice of architecture, urban planning and industrial design. Profiting from the diversified skills of the founding partners and the continual collaboration with experts from various fields, modostudio combines architectural theory, research, innovation and experimentation with high technical knowledge and professionalism.

Established at the end of 2006 by three principal architects, Fabio Cibinel, Roberto Laurenti, and Giorgio Martocchia, after many years of collaborating with internationally acclaimed architects like Massimiliano Fuksas, Piero Sartogo, Erik Van Egeraat and Kas Oosterhuis, modostudio in a short time was awarded and shortlisted in many international architectural competitions. modostudio partners have been teaching architecture at Cornell University, architecture faculty in 2008 and 2013 and sustainable design at Inarch postgraduate master from 2010 till 2012. They currently teach architectural design at IED - European Institute of Design in Rome. modostudio works have been exhibited at 13th Architecture Biennale in Venice and at Shanghai Expo 2010 in the Italian Pavillion.