Emanuele Meinero Architetto
Architetti a Italia
    3E Apartment

    Meinero Emanuele was born in 1985 in Cuneo, Italy. He studied at Faculty of Architecture at Polytechnic of Turin, graduating in 2010. 

    From 2008 he began collaborating with design studios and construction companies. 

    In 2010 combining his passion for architecture and product design he founded his workshop called Meinero Architecs. 

    MEINERO ARCHITECTS is a workshop open to all that are interesting in design,architecture, art,exchange ideas and use a pencil. The firm prefers evolution to revolution, and the skillful use of set genres to the tabula rasa of radical formal specification. The firm develops architectural research and a designer to consumer approach.

    Bacini di utenza
    Cuneo, Italia & Europa e Mondo
    Riconoscimenti
    One Design Week, Plovdiv, Bulgaria – Seat Away selected for exhibition
    Indirizzo
    12100 Italia
    Italia
    meineroarchitects.tumblr.com
